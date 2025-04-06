Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,225 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Argan by 81.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 911,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,408,000 after buying an additional 409,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,869,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,050. This represents a 17.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $124,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,037.48. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,859 over the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Shares of AGX opened at $120.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.58. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $191.46.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

