Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 81,050 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 18,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 218,444 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $4.01 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $693.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.