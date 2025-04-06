Q1 Earnings Forecast for NKTR Issued By Zacks Research

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Das expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.70% and a negative return on equity of 173.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

NKTR stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.69. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,974,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 3,242,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

