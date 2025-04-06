Q1 Earnings Forecast for RH Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.81.

Shares of RH stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $348.35. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.21 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last three months. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RH by 1,960.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after buying an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,190,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $44,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RH by 2,227.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 101,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

