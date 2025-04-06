Q3 Earnings Estimate for CMS Energy Issued By Zacks Research

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

CMS Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 781.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

