Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Range Resources stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

