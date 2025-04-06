Research Analysts Set Expectations for GALT FY2029 Earnings

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALTFree Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for Galectin Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galectin Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GALT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. Galectin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 309.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

