RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.35. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.85, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,714.50. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock valued at $28,922,379. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RH by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in RH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in RH by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.