RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to Underperform Rating by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $410.00.

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.81.

NYSE:RH opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.35. RH has a 52-week low of $123.03 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,314,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth about $52,190,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $44,744,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2,227.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 101,160 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

