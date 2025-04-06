Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (LAWR) expects to raise $12 million in an initial public offering on the week of April 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. generated $6 million in revenue. Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. has a market cap of $224 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Incorporated in Japan) We offer Labor Robot, our cloud human resource management system, which we launched in September 2022. With Labor Robot, our customers can keep track of employee attendance as well as sales orders. There were 483 Labor Robot users, asÂ March 31, 2024. (Note: Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. is offering 2.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $12.5 million, according to its F-1/A filing. The company is also known asÂ Kabushiki Kaisha Robot Consulting.)Â “.

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. was founded in 2020 and has employees. The company is located at Le Graciel Building 2, 6th Floor 5-22-6 Shinbashi, Minato Ward Tokyo, 105-0005, Japan and can be reached via phone at +81 3-6280-5477.

