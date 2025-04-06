Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,546 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,793 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 403.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 84,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 67,755 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.9 %

RCKT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $545.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.