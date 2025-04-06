Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Stock Price Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.60 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.40 ($0.52). Approximately 4,470,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,733,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.58).

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Down 11.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.15 million, a PE ratio of 20,264.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

