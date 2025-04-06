Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stagwell

Stagwell Stock Down 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 266.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.72. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 370.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 59.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.