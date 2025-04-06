RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RxSight were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RxSight alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RxSight by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,417,000 after buying an additional 62,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 122,775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of RxSight by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,992.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXST shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get Our Latest Report on RXST

About RxSight

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.