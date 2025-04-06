RxSight’s (RXST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

RXST has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on RxSight from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group started coverage on RxSight in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of RXST stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. RxSight has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. This trade represents a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $44,992.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of RxSight by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in RxSight by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

