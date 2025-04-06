Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

SSNLF stock opened at $40.60 on Thursday. Samsung Electronics has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $40.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors and memory storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.

