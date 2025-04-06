Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) vs. Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Financial Analysis

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) and Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and Seiko Epson, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandvik AB (publ) 1 1 1 2 2.80 Seiko Epson 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Seiko Epson pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seiko Epson pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Seiko Epson is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seiko Epson has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Seiko Epson”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandvik AB (publ) $11.62 billion 1.96 $1.16 billion $0.93 19.54 Seiko Epson $8.68 billion 0.61 $347.68 million $0.57 12.11

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Seiko Epson. Seiko Epson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandvik AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sandvik AB (publ) and Seiko Epson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandvik AB (publ) 9.92% 16.07% 8.14% Seiko Epson 4.24% 6.63% 3.78%

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats Seiko Epson on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Seiko Epson

(Get Free Report)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments. The Printing Solutions segment offers home and office inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, dry process office papermaking systems, commercial and industrial inkjet printers, inkjet printheads, printers for use in POS systems, label printers, printer consumables, and others. The Visual Communications segment provides 3LCD projectors for business, education, the home, and event; smart glasses; and others. The Manufacturing-related and Wearables segment offers wristwatches, watch movements, and others; factory automation products, industrial robots, compact injection molders, and other production systems; and crystal units, crystal oscillators, quartz sensors, and others for consumer, automotive, and industrial equipment applications. This segment also provides CMOS LSIs and other chips primarily for consumer electronics and automotive applications; and metal powders for use as raw materials in the production of electronic components, etc., as well as value-added surface finishing in a range of industrial fields. The company also sells PCs, etc. It has operations in Japan, the Philippines, the United States, Indonesia, China, and internationally. Seiko Epson Corporation was incorporated in 1942 and is headquartered in Suwa, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.