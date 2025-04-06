Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 38,419 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 515.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 240,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

