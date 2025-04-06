Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,067,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $227.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.90 and a 200 day moving average of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.48 and a 1-year high of $308.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $351,364.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total transaction of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,242.93. This trade represents a 34.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

