Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 141,111 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. Wedbush cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SolarWinds stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

