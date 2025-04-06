Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 509 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after buying an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,669,000 after buying an additional 43,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 99,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,995,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. The trade was a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 72 shares of company stock worth $96,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of TPL opened at $1,077.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,336.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,258.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $555.71 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

