Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 72,579 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 510.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72,579 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KBR were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

