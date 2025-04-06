Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 900,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LX. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 32.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000.

LexinFintech Trading Down 16.8 %

LX stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.32.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 7.47%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

