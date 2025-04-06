Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 261,201 The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 261,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chemours by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 105,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE:CC opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.