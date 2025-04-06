Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Flex by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 57,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,484,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Flex by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Flex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,408,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,006,000 after acquiring an additional 361,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,337,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,723,000 after acquiring an additional 367,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,262.50. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

FLEX stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

