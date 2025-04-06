Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of Griffon worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $43,325,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,451,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,406,000 after acquiring an additional 177,771 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GFF. Loop Capital raised shares of Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Griffon stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

