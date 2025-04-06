Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 86,092 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $59.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.92. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. This trade represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

