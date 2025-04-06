Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264,938 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,483,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 1,966,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,953,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,973,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,878,000 after buying an additional 173,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,433 shares of company stock worth $187,319 over the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.