Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.09.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $293.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.59. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

