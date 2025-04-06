Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $55.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.