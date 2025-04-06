Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.89 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,953 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 50,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.53.

ALLY stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes purchased 25,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

