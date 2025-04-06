Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.23 Million Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 336,633 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Grifols worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 104,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

