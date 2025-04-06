Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 219,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 311.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 168.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 51,016 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.