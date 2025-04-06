Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.95 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Lantheus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,189,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 50,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.38.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $391.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at $41,551,645.65. This trade represents a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,695.32. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

