Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.13 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 474,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PG&E by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,974,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. The trade was a 75.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $532,368.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. The trade was a 15.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Down 4.6 %

PCG stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. PG&E’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

