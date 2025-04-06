Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 397.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,032 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $182.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.22 and a 12-month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to reacquire up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial set a $245.00 price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

