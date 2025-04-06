Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Conagra Brands by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

