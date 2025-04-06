Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

