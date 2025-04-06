Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.02 Million Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 247,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,494 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,021,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,993,000 after purchasing an additional 843,996 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,727,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,491,000 after buying an additional 903,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,717,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 3,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $69,484.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,003.17. This trade represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,778.62. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,860 shares of company stock worth $909,039 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $11.78 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

