Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $103.06 and a 12-month high of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.