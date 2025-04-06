Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $4.92 Million in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 169,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,000.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $252,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $187,472.10. This represents a 57.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Down 14.9 %

FTI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.