Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,298 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $174.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.69 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.38.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

