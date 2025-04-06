Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of TEGNA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in TEGNA by 9.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TEGNA by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,194,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after acquiring an additional 276,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

