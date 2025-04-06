Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 59.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Profile



Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

