Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 298.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 76.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,676,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,162,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 378,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HMY opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

