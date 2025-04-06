Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $160.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $110.09 and a fifty-two week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.