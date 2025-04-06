Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,760 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 51,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 109,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.