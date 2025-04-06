Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 140,078 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,078 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,624.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 11,015,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,348,000 after buying an additional 92,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,632,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,479,000 after purchasing an additional 382,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

