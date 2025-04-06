Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 167,230 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,063 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 167,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,279,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 188,268 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth $5,246,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $349,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

