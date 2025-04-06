Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 196 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after purchasing an additional 323,235 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS stock opened at $126.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15.

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

